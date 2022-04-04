Innisfil man, facing sex assault charges involving young girls, seeking bail

A 19-year-old Innisfil man charged with several sex-related offences involving underage girls made his first appearance virtually at the Barrie Courthouse on Monday from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

Curtis Gamble remains behind bars after he was charged Friday with sexual assault, producing and distributing child pornography, child luring, and invitation to sexual touching of underage girls.

According to Nottawasaga OPP investigators, the alleged victims came forward recently claiming they had been assaulted.

Police say Gamble is also accused of forcible confinement, criminal harassment, threaten to cause bodily harm or death, and choking overcome resistance.

According to the OPP, Gamble reached out to and became friends with at least three girls, all under 18 years of age.

The police investigation found Gamble met the girls online, using social media apps including, Discord, Instagram, Snapchat and the X-Box Live platform with the username emptygoatdemon.

Police have also charged Gamble with making explicit material available to a child under 16.

Gamble will make his next appearance Wednesday where his lawyer, David Wilcox, hopes to have his client released on bail.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.