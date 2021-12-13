Innisfil man found with 8 pounds of cannabis in truck: OPP

Police say a R.I.D.E. check in Tiny Township resulted in the seizure of more than eight pounds of cannabis from one vehicle search.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers conducting a checkpoint at the Concession Road 4 and Crossland Road intersection stopped a pickup truck with a lone driver.

"An odour of cannabis initiated an investigation leading to the seizure of two large bags containing over eight pounds of cannabis," provincial police stated in a release on Monday.

Officers arrested the 42-year-old Innisfil man.

They charged him with possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, and having control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused was released from police custody with a recognizance to appear in court next month.