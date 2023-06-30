Innisfil man's vehicle towed to impound yard after stunt driving charge
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
An Innisfil man may have to make alternate long weekend plans after his vehicle was towed to an impound yard after police allegedly clocked him speeding over double the posted limit.
According to South Simcoe police, the officer nabbed the vehicle on radar travelling 106 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 zone on Killarney Beach Road east of Yonge Street on Friday.
Police charged the accused with stunt driving, which carries an immediate 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.
"Slow down this Canada Day weekend and ensure you arrive safely at your destination," police posted on Twitter regarding the incident.
