Innisfil, Ont. garage fire displaces Dale Road family

A double-garage fire forced a family from their home Monday night.

Innisfil Fire & Rescue Service received the call shortly after 8 p.m. to the Dale Road residence.

“It was a working fire in the double garage that had extended to the residential part of the home located above the garages,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brent Black.

Black said the residents had safely evacuated the home, and the fire was “quickly knocked down.”

Although the house was ventilated, the family will be displaced due to the fire and smoke damage throughout the home.

Fire prevention crews were at the home early Tuesday morning attempting to determine the cause of the blaze.