Innisfil, Ont. house fire causes an estimated $1.5M in damages
One person was taken to hospital following a house fire in Innisfil, Ont. Monday morning, according to the Innisfil Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to the area of Jack Crescent and Joseph Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.
Innisfil Fire Chief Brent Thomas told CTV News the log home is no longer liveable and damage costs are estimated at $1.5 million.
Thomas said most of the logs are compromised and that an engineer is being called to assess their condition.
There was only one person inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual is being treated for smoke inhalation, Thomas said.
No other injuries were reported.
Thomas said five trucks attended the scene along with 20 firefighters.
According to Thomas, the cause of the fire and where it started are unknown, but is not being deemed suspicious.
Thomas said crews are making sure the fire timbers are entirely out.
Innisfil fire continues to investigate the blaze.
