Innisfil, Ont. man accused of luring, sexual assault, producing child pornography

A 19-year-old Innisfil, Ont. man is facing several charges concerning a sexual assault case involving multiple victims, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The Nottawasaga OPP Major Crime Unit investigation showed three young females were reportedly contacted and befriended on several social media platforms, including Instagram, X-box Live and Snapchat by Curtis Gamble, known online as "emptygoatdemon."

Gamble is charged with producing child pornography, four counts of sexual assault, threatening to cause bodily harm and death, forcible confinement and choking.

He is also charged with two counts of distributing child pornography, two counts of criminal harassment, two counts of child luring, two counts of invitation to sexual touching and making explicit material available to a child under the age of 16.

"The members of the Nottawasaga OPP Major Crime Unit are often tasked to investigate serious offences against persons," said Det.-Sgt. Sarah Vance, Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit.

"The Unit is dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of victims of crime while offering them assistance throughout both the investigative and court processes.

"If you or someone you know has been the victim of a crime, please do not hesitate to contact the police for assistance. Officers are trained to support victims during what is often the most difficult time of their lives."

OPP said it believes there may be more victims. Gamble is being held pending a bail hearing set to take place on April 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).