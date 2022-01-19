Innisfil opens community fridges in memory of well-known grocer

Neighbours helping neighbours is the idea behind Innisfil's community fridge program, named in honour of a well-known community supporter who passed away last summer.

Three Troy Scott Community fridges are spread out around the town, allowing residents to access nutritious food.

Troy Scott owned the Foodland on Yonge Street and was known as an active community member.

Last year, Scott tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital, where he began treatment. Soon after, his condition worsened, and he was transferred to a Toronto hospital.

In June, Scott passed away at the age of 48.

His death sent shock waves through the community.

People came forward, sharing stories of his contributions to the local food bank and helping businesses stay afloat during tough times.

The fridges, named in his honour, can be found at the Innisfil Recreational Complex, Alcona Lakeshore Library Branch, and the Cookstown Library Branch.

"People like it because it's non-judgemental. You leave what you can and take what you need, and of course, it's named after Troy Scott, who was a beloved member of our community who was so generous," said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.

For those looking to contribute to the community fridges, the town says there are a few rules.

Acceptable donations include:

Fresh produce

Dry goods

Sealed non-alcoholic beverages

Prepackaged bread and pastries

Frozen foods

New personal care items

The fridges also accept meals prepared in public health-inspected kitchens, labelled with the ingredient list, and the location and date prepared or best before date.

The fridges will not accept raw meat or seafood, eggs and dairy products, homemade food, expired food, dented cans, mouldy produce, opened prepackaged goods and alcohol.