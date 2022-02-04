Innisfil opens up warming centres as temperatures drop
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Warming centres will be open in Innisfil Friday due to the drop in cold temperatures across Simcoe County.
With the wind chill, temperatures are expected to feel like -22C Friday morning, feeling closer to -15 by the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.
There will be little respite from the cold as we head into the weekend.
Overnight Friday into Saturday, it will feel like -32C with the wind chill, increasing the risk of frostbite.
The Town of Innisfil will be opening the ideaLAB and Library in Innisfil and Cookstown on Friday for those who are looking to get out of the cold.
The Innisfil Beach location will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Cookstown location will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
Map shows drastic OC Transpo detours due to ‘Freedom Convoy’A new interactive map, made by a Carleton University computer science student, shows just how far some buses are being forced off course by the downtown occupation.
-
Hwy 25 closed north of Lethbridge following serious crashA section of Highway 25 has been closed to traffic following a Friday morning crash.
-
-
Victoria kiosk offering free art supplies in North ParkThe Supply Victoria Creative Reuse Centre is bringing its free art-supply kiosk to the North Park neighbourhood for anyone who needs crafting supplies.
-
Lakeshore seeking volunteer firefighters for all five stationsThe Municipality of Lakeshore Fire Department is looking for volunteer firefighters.
-
Toronto police closing off major downtown roadway ahead of expected convoy protestToronto police are closing off a stretch of University Avenue in order to protect Hospital Row ahead of expected demonstrations this weekend.
-
Pickup truck slides sideways onto Highway 400 causing collision in BradfordPolice say a pickup truck lost control while merging onto Highway 400 and was struck by a transport truck Friday morning.
-
-
Attempted murder charge laid after investigation: LPSThe London Police Service has laid charges following an investigation in the city's northwest end on Thursday.