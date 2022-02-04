Innisfil opens up warming centres as temperatures drop

Warming centres will be open in Innisfil Friday due to the drop in cold temperatures across Simcoe County.

With the wind chill, temperatures are expected to feel like -22C Friday morning, feeling closer to -15 by the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

There will be little respite from the cold as we head into the weekend.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, it will feel like -32C with the wind chill, increasing the risk of frostbite.

The Town of Innisfil will be opening the ideaLAB and Library in Innisfil and Cookstown on Friday for those who are looking to get out of the cold.

The Innisfil Beach location will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Cookstown location will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.