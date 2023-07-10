Innisfil Beach Road work delays and detours: Here's what we know

Motorists in Innisfil need to brace for ramp closures, detours and construction delays on Innisfil Beach Road as crews work on two separate road construction projects.

The Ministry of Transportation has crews working to replace bridges near Highway 400 this summer, creating traffic backlog on Innisfil Beach Road.

The project will also involve enhancements to roadside safety, drainage, and full illumination.

While the work may be inconvenient, business owners throughout the area say it's necessary.

"We know that it needs to be done. We've watched the traffic back up year after year, getting worse, people coming to cottage country, so we know it needs to be done," said Melissa Stitt, Camp Mart.

The MTO expects the latest work to be done by the end of the month, with the entire project wrapping up in 2025.

Down the road, work to widen Innisfil Beach Road from two lanes to four on the east side of Yonge Street is expected to start back up after the company initially hired to do the job suddenly walked away.

Georgian Paving has since been awarded the new contract, and workers are scheduled to get started next week, with the first phase of the project anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the County said it filed a claim against the initial contractor for damages after failing to complete the work.