Innisfil's Got Talent contest showcases residents with unique abilities

Innisfil's Got Talent is looking for local residents to share their abilities in a virtual competition.

The contest is open to Innisfil residents of all ages who can sing, dance, or have a unique talent to showcase.

Dana Stott is a board member with Innisfil Community Events Corporation (ICE Corp.), which organized the event.

"We love to see people get out of their comfort zones and show off their talents," said Stott.

Submissions for the online talent contest are due by Sept. 30. The winners will be announced shortly after.

Stott said the top three acts would perform at Onionfest 2022.

"We've all been locked down, and so this is a great opportunity for us to kind of reconnect in a virtual platform and get excited for upcoming events next year," she added.

A guest panel of judges will review each submission, with every participant receiving a prize thanks to local sponsors. So far, there are roughly 30 entries.

Complete information about Innisfil's Got Talent is available here.