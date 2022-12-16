Innisfil's parking ticket campaign spreads holiday cheer for the food bank
The Town of Innisfil's 'Scrooge the Ticket' campaign raised nearly $5,000 in toys, non-perishable food items, gift cards, and funds for the Innisfil Food Bank.
Residents who received a parking fine between November 14 and November 28 could donate to the cause instead of paying the fine.
Mayor Lynn Dollin was on hand at the Innisfil Community Church to help deliver the donations and expressed her gratitude to both the By-Law officers for their hard work and the residents for their support.
"To know that all these toys, goods, and funds will go to help families have a brighter and happier Christmas is what this campaign is all about," she said. "It warms my heart to know that we can be part of making the holidays easier for those in need within our community."
And according to the Town, the campaign has raised roughly $29,000 since it began eight years ago.
White Christmas guaranteed for Ottawa, Environment Canada says
Kyrou scores twice as St. Louis Blues hand Calgary Flames fifth straight loss
Sault forms affordable housing task force
Uber sets up shop in the sunshine city
Kitchener Rangers win first game with new player Francesco Arcuri
Indigenous restaurant Salmon n' Bannock set to open new YVR location next week
New North Bay company receives funding from province
Hit-and-run crash sends woman to hospital with 'severe injuries,' Surrey RCMP say
Parents frustrated as B.C. daycare announces new fees after receiving government subsidies