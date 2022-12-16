Innisfil's parking ticket campaign spreads holiday cheer for the food bank

The Town of Innisfil's 'Scrooge the Ticket' campaign raised nearly $5,000 in toys, non-perishable food items, gift cards, and funds for the Innisfil Food Bank.

Residents who received a parking fine between November 14 and November 28 could donate to the cause instead of paying the fine.

Mayor Lynn Dollin was on hand at the Innisfil Community Church to help deliver the donations and expressed her gratitude to both the By-Law officers for their hard work and the residents for their support.

"To know that all these toys, goods, and funds will go to help families have a brighter and happier Christmas is what this campaign is all about," she said. "It warms my heart to know that we can be part of making the holidays easier for those in need within our community."

And according to the Town, the campaign has raised roughly $29,000 since it began eight years ago.