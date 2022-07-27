Innisfil senior conned by Grandparent Scam loses thousands
An 87-year-old Innisfil man is the latest to fall victim to the so-called Grandparent Scam, losing "several thousand dollars."
South Simcoe police say the senior took a call from a fraudster posing as his son and claiming to be in trouble with the law.
Police say another person spoke to the victim, pretending to be a cop seeking cash for the son's bail.
Officers from several regions have issued warnings about these types of scams, saying they prey on unsuspecting seniors.
RELATED
- Barrie police make arrest in Grandparent Scam
- Haliburton, Ont. man scammed out of thousands in grandparent fraud
South Simcoe police urge residents to be vigilant and speak to older loved ones about these frauds.
"Police remind everyone that in Canada, there is no cash bail system."
They encourage people taking these calls to ask questions that only their family members would know, call the parents to verify the situation, and never act immediately or share personal information.
Police ask anyone who received a call or email like this to report it, even if you didn't lose money.
-
CUPE criticizes Sask. government plan to outsource some knee and hip surgeriesThe Saskatchewan Ministry of Health’s plan to outsource knee and hip surgeries to an out-of-province, private surgical facility received criticism from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in MaskwacisThe woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
-
Work set to begin on replacing Newfoundland's rodent-infested, 19th-century jailThe Newfoundland and Labrador government says a company has been selected to prepare the land where a replacement for its crumbling, 1850s-era jail will be built.
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern AlbertaCalgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
-
78-year-old woman struck, killed by suspected impaired driver in Vancouver's West EndA 78-year-old woman is dead and a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired after a collision in Vancouver's West End Tuesday night.
-
Why the best paddle athletes in the world will soon be in DartmouthAfter winning gold at the 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Katie Vincent knows what it takes to be the best.
-
P.F. Chang's opens restaurant in EdmontonA popular American restaurant chain has opened a location in Edmonton.
-
Drum circle participants 'obstructed and harassed' lifeguards on Vancouver beach, park board saysLifeguards have stopped patrolling a Vancouver beach on Tuesday nights because the crowd at a weekly drum circle has become unmanageable and unsafe, according to the park board.
-
2 dead in crash near Prince AlbertThe drivers of two pickup trucks are dead after they crashed on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, according to RCMP.