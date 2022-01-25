Innisfil senior involved in crash faces impaired driving charges

An Innisfil senior faces impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 89 west of Highway 400 on Monday.

Members of Ontario Provincial Police's Nottawasaga detachment responded to the crash around 6 p.m. involving a truck and dump truck.

The 73-year-old truck driver was taken to hospital, medically cleared and discharged a short time later.

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged the man for driving while impaired and having a blood-alcohol concentration level higher than 80.

Police suspended his driver's licence for 90 days and impounded the vehicle for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Bradford in March.