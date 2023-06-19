Innisfil seniors' community boil water advisory lifted

A boil-water advisory has been lifted for Sandycove Acres in Innisfil after being issued late last week.

The advisory was issued on Friday by the operating authority for the seniors' community 15 minutes south of Barrie in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The following day, the advisory was upgraded to 'do not consume' out of an abundance of caution "due to the observation of debris in the chemical treatment tanks," the health unit stated.

Bottled water was delivered for residents during the advisory, Morris said.

During a boil water advisory, the health unit recommends tap water should not be used for drinking, preparing food, oral hygiene, washing/rinsing cutlery, dishes, glass and cups or bathing young children.

Additionally, the issuance indicated water should not be used for making infant formula, juices or making ice. Only boiled water should be used for these instances.

It is strongly advised that tap water be boiled for at least one minute before using it for any of the above needs.