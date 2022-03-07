Innisfil teen accused of driving 123 km/h in 40 km/h zone
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Police say a teen driver in Innisfil was clocked travelling three times the speed limit.
South Simcoe Police say radar tagged the 17-year-old boy driving 123 km/h in a 40 km/h zone on Innisfil Beach Road on Sunday.
Police charged the young driver with stunt driving and speeding.
His licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle he was driving was immediately impounded for 14 days.
Ontario's stunt driving legislation has a lower threshold for street racing offenders on municipal roads.
Motorists caught travelling 40 km/h or more over the speed limit on roads where the posted limit is less than 80 km/h face stunt driving charges.
-
Ottawa donation drive for Ukraine ending after overwhelming supportAn Ottawa donation drive for supplies to aid the people of Ukraine is ending Wednesday following overwhelming support from the community.
-
Gas station attendant, owner warn of 'drive-off' fuel theft amid record pricesThe theft of tanks of gasoline appears to be rising in tandem with pump price increases.
-
Harlem Globetrotters will bring a slam-dunk show to Barrie's Sadlon ArenaThe Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing 'basketball wizardry' to Barrie next week.
-
Skier dies after 'tragic accident' on Cypress Mountain: West Vancouver policePolice in West Vancouver say a skier died over the weekend at a popular North Shore mountain resort.
-
'We just want to help,' Ont. woman's mission to bring Ukrainian refugees to CanadaA Flesherton, Ont. resident is making the trek to the Ukrainian border from Germany to help Ukrainian refugees escape the turmoil in their homeland.
-
Esquimalt woman transforms electrical pole into meaningful work of artWhenever Licette finds herself facing a problem, she’ll pull out her paint.
-
'We got inspired': Men Without Hats announce new album, 40th anniversary tourMen Without Hats spent the past 10 months at home on Vancouver Island recording Again (Part 2).
-
Free period product dispensers to be installed at Edmonton Catholic SchoolsThe Edmonton Catholic School Division (ECSD) will fully equip all washrooms with free period products by the fall.
-
Central Alberta food company to host and employ some Ukrainian refugeesBaba Jenny's Ukrainian Foods, based in Mannville, has a goal of welcoming 15 Ukrainian refugees in the coming year.