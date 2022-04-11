Innisfil teens charged with tagging Barrie business

Two Innisfil teens accused of tagging a Barrie business Sunday night face charges.

Police say they received a call about two men spray painting the back of a building on Commerce Park Drive in the city's south end.

They said when officers arrived, the teens had left the area, but evidence of their mischief remained, including the fresh smell of paint in the air.

Police say officers found the two suspects a short distance away.

The two 18-year-olds were arrested and charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Both of the accused have a court appearance scheduled for next month.

Police say they seized the spray paint used, along with other products.