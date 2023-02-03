Innisfil to rename community centre honouring fallen SSPS officer
The Town of Innisfil is renaming its community centre to honour the memory of fallen South Simcoe Police Service officer Const. Morgan Russell.
Russell was killed in the line of duty alongside Const. Devon Michael Northrup in October.
South Innisfil Arena and Community Centre, also known as Lefroy Arena, is being renamed during a ceremony on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.
Russell's family, members of the SSPS and dignitaries from around the area are attending the event.
"We are all still reeling from the tragic loss of two valued members of our police service, and as Const. Russell grew up playing hockey in this arena; it is a fitting legacy to honour him this way," Mayor Lynn Dollin said.
The ceremony is in conjunction with Lefroy Minor Hockey Association's "Fill the Barn" event, acknowledging hockey players aging out of the program.
The event is dedicated to a specific individual each year – this year being Russell.
The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is working with the family of Northrup to eventually rename a municipal asset in his honour.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation for the Innisfil Food Bank.
-
Law Society of Ontario files court application to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode HallThe Law Society of Ontario has filed an application with the Superior Court of Justice seeking to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode Hall.
-
Tri-Cities mayors concerned about new YVR arrivals flight path over their communitiesThe mayors of Port Coquitlam and Port Moody want Nav Canada — the organization that creates flight paths for airports across the country — to pause its plans for a new YVR arrivals route that will direct many large airplanes over their communities.
-
Power utilities prepare for peak demand as extreme cold moves inPower utilities across the Maritimes are preparing for peak demand as extreme cold moves through the region.
-
'Just absolute scum of the earth': Family upset after senior with dementia defrauded by someone posing as care workerSeventy-nine-year-old William Herbert thought the woman coming to see him was a nurse who needed to do bloodwork. But instead of helping him, it’s alleged she stole from him.
-
-
Serial tire slasher flattens 21 tires in northeast Calgary neighbourhoodPolice are investigating a series of tire slashing incidents in northeast Calgary.
-
Seafood processing plant in N.B. destroyed following explosion, fire; 2 workers injuredA seafood processing plant in Portage, N.B., has been completely destroyed following a major fire Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener Rangers host their Highway 7 rivals at the AudThe Kitchener Rangers faced off against the Guelph Storm Friday night at the Aud.
-