Innisfil unleashes new dog-friendly beach
Pet owners can bring their dogs to enjoy the sun, sand and water at the new off-leash area at Innisfil Beach Park.
The new dog-friendly beach opened Friday in Innisfil at Beach 6 following a pilot project last summer.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The new beach area is fully fenced and includes dog waste disposal bag stations, waste receptacles, and signage.
"We are excited to provide a dedicated space for our residents to enjoy the beach and the water with their four-legged friends," said Mayor Lynn Dollin.
The dog beach is at the north end of Innisfil Beach Park near the entrance from Crystal Beach Road.
Dog owners are asked to be responsible and respectful while visiting the park.
"Please ensure your dog is under control at all times and help keep the beach clean by using the provided waste disposal stations," the Town stated in a release, adding enforcement staff would monitor parks to ensure dogs are leashed and not in beach areas outside the designated Beach 6 fenced area.
The dog beach is open seven days a week during park hours.
-
Toronto's next mayor must be 'really focused on implementation' to build affordable housing, prof saysWith a little more than a week to go in Toronto’s mayoral election campaign, the top-polling candidates have all revealed their plans to tackle the growing housing affordability crisis in Toronto.
-
Fatal crash closes part of Skead Road in Greater SudburySudbury police have closed Skead Road from Nickel Rim South Mine Road to MacLennan Mine Road following a fatal two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
-
At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo borderUgandan authorities recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked a secondary school near the border with Congo, the local mayor said Saturday.
-
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: reportA new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
-
Rescuers are braving snipers and racing time to ferry Ukrainians out of Russian-occupied flood zonesMassive flooding from the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on June 6 has devastated towns along the lower Dnieper River in the Kherson region, a front line in the war. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of causing the breach.
-
Thousands in western India relief camps begin returning home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedesOver 100,000 people who had sheltered from Cyclone Biparjoy in relief camps in western India have begun to return home after the storm weakened and headed toward Pakistan, officials said Saturday.
-
One-year memorial held for woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus outside Kipling StationIt’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know outside Kipling Station.
-
Smoke continues to hang over OttawaEnvironment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, warning of "high levels of air pollution" on Saturday.
-
Ottawa parking revenues still below pre-pandemic levelsThe 2022 Parking Services annual report shows the city's on street and off-street parking spaces generated $12.18 million in revenue in 2022.