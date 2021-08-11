Innisfil unveils new Pride crosswalk
The Town of Innisfil is unveiling a new Pride crosswalk at Innisfil Beach on Wednesday morning.
According to the town, they will be updating the design to reflect the diversity of the 2SLGBTQI+ community.
The Pride crosswalk will take on Valentino Vecchietti's design which brings together Morgan Carpenter's intersex flag design from 2013 and Daniel Quasar's Pride Progress flag design of 2018, said the town of Innisfil.
This Summer, Innisfil Pride and the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library received permission from Vecchietti to use the design, said the town.
According to the towns website, the six horizontal colours on the traditional rainbow pride flag represent:
- Red: Life
- Orange: Healing
- Yellow: Sunlight
- Green: Nature
- Indigo: Harmony
- Violet: Spirit
- The Black and Brown Chevron represents people of colour, those living with AIDS, and those no longer living
- The Pink, Light Blue, and White Chevron represents the trans community
- The Yellow Triangle with Purple Circle represents the intersex community
