Innisfil woman loses hundreds of dollars in puppy scam
Police warn residents to be wary about buying pets online after an Innisfil resident lost hundreds of dollars in a puppy scam.
South Simcoe police say the Innisfil woman found an ad for a mini Goldendoodle on Facebook Marketplace.
They say the ad led to a website offering the pups for sale, which looked legitimate.
The buyer paid a deposit for a puppy, but the scammer then asked for additional payments for things like registration and shipping fees.
When these requests for more money continued, police say the woman realized it was a scam.
They say, in the end, say she didn't get the puppy and lost hundreds in the process.
DON'T BECOME A VICTIM
The South Simcoe Police Service advises never paying for a pet without seeing it in person or requesting a video call.
Police also recommend researching the company or seller's name online and searching for the words "scam" or "complaint" to see if there are any fraud warnings.
Paying with Bitcoin, a wire transfer, or gift cards is not advised, as it is difficult to recover funds once they are sent.
Alternatively, police say to consider adopting a pet from a local shelter or reputable breeder.
