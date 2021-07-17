Innisfil woman seeks owner of photo found after storm
Video Journalist
Siobhan Morris
An Innisfil woman is determined to find the owner of a photo she says floated onto her deck during severe weather Thursday.
Alexis Spiering lives not far from Sandycove Acres where powerful winds lifted the roof off at least one home and uprooted trees.
Spiering has been sharing the candid snapshot on Facebook forums in an effort to return it.
"I feel like this could be of sentimental value to somebody," Spiering said.
"It could be a person that they've lost or someone that passed away, and this is the only memory that they have.
