Innisfil woman sending chills through the town in support of local charities

An Innisfil woman hopes to send chills down your spine and give the neighbourhood a good fright this Halloween, all while giving back to the community.

For the second year, Jennifer Richardson is hosting a Halloween house decorating contest in place of her husband’s annual Halloween birthday bash after cancelling the party in 2020 due to COVID-19.

"That's why we did it last year and had so much fun last year that we decided this is what we're going to do; it's a new tradition for his birthday," says Richardson.

House judging will take place on the 29th and 30th and will be done by the mayor and other local leaders, along with the online community voting for the best decorated and the scariest home.

The entry fee into the contest is a minimum donation of $10 per house, with the proceeds being divided between the Innisfil Food Bank and the Christmas for Kids charities.

Last year, 94 houses participated in the event, which helped raise a little more than $1,000.

"This year, my goal is a hundred; I want a hundred houses for sure," says Richardson.

"The more houses, the better, the more decorated things are, the more fun it is for families to drive around," she adds.