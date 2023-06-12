Innocent bystanders injured in ByWard Market shooting, police say
Ottawa police say innocent bystanders were hurt in a weekend shooting in the ByWard Market.
Officers on foot patrol at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday heard a series of gunshots in the 100 block of Clarence Street, where bars and restaurants were packed with people shortly before last call.
Officers found four men with gunshot wounds in an establishment, police said.
In an update Monday afternoon, police said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident, "in which bystanders' sustained injuries as a result of the gunfire."
Paramedics transported two men to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A third victim was listed in serious but stable condition at the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre early Saturday morning. The fourth victim was treated at the Montfort Hospital for minor injuries, according to paramedics.
Police provided no update on the conditions of the victims on Monday. There are no suspects at this time, police said.
Anyone with cellphone footage or any other video of the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.
There have been 31 shootings in Ottawa so far this year.
