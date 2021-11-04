Innocent victim of B.C. shooting calls for justice, claiming case closed without arrest

A Metro Vancouver man who says he was the innocent victim of a shooting earlier this year is calling for justice.

Nader Ahmadirad claims the Coquitlam RCMP has closed his case, even though no arrests have been made.

The 55-year-old said he was shot while making a food delivery at a home on Kingston Street. He said he saw four people approach his vehicle, and then was shot multiple times.

He has recovered physically, but says he's still traumatized.

On Thursday, with the help of a translator, he called for justice for what happened to him.

"I'm very surprised to hear that such a big incident – I was targeted and my security was at risk, my life was at risk – has easily been closed by the RCMP," he said.

Ahmadirad said he hopes the RCMP will keep investigating, and arrest those involved in the shooting.

Last month, the detachment called it a complex investigation.

CTV News has reached out to the Coquitlam RCMP, but has not yet heard back.