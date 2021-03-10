Businesses owned by women have been some of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

Innovation Guelph, which supports local businesses and entrepreneurs, received a $260,000 boost from the federal government last week to support women in business.

“We can double down and add some additional help for those who were really impacted, and at the same time we could then extend some support to some other women led businesses,” said Anne Toner Fung, the CEO of Innovation Guelph.

This round of funding tops up $1.8 million given to Innovation Guelph in 2018, bringing the total to support net to just over $2 million.

“We were recognizing the opportunity of having women impact our economy. It’s a $150 billion dollar opportunity if we can get more women ownership of businesses,” said Member of Parliament for Guelph Lloyd Longfield. “Along with working towards better pay and more participation in the workplace.”

According to Toner Fung, a great deal of emphasis with this additional funding is being placed on helping female entrepreneurs develop their online presence so they can continue to serve their customers throughout the changing restrictions.

“So let's look at your business through the lens of COVID-19 and the current shutdown and what do you need to either sustain through this or actually can you pivot,” she said.

For Kristy Miller, founder of The Scented Market in Guelph, knowing there is additional support available means stepping into the future with more confidence.

“I mean having the governments support is so very important, because although we are confident in ourselves and in the things we can do, just having that extra backup behind us can mean the world of a difference,” she said.

Innovation Guelph offers a variety of support programming, and operates with the “no wrong door” mindset. If they can't help you, they will help find the right collaboration to make sure every woman succeeds.