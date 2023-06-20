Innovation on display at UWindsor research open house

Creativity and innovation were on display Tuesday at the University of Windsor.

The faculty of engineering held a research open house showing off how the institute can help boost the local economy.

“Really it's our grad students that are the experts here, they're the ones doing the work here they're the ones that are developing the skills that industry needs,” Daniel Green, professor of mechanical engineering said.

More than 100 industry and community partners were invited to the open house.

Demonstrations included driving simulators and 3D printed homes and offered students a chance to improve their social skills while discussing their work.