New numbers have been released on the inoculation effort, as we continue to hear of record infection rates during this second wave of the pandemic in Waterloo Region.

Waterloo Region's current COVID-19 case numbers are raising concerns for many in the region.

University of Waterloo assistant professor Zahid Butt says the climbing case numbers could be a result of actions before the Boxing Day lockdown.

“There was a lot of population mobility, people were going shopping, maybe people were not following the public health guidelines as they should. So it could be the result of all these activities you're seeing the surge in cases now.”

Whether the lockdown measures are working could start to become clear in the numbers in coming days.

“We'll have to wait for maybe a week or two weeks to see if there is an impact of lockdown on the numbers, especially after the holiday season,” said Butt.

Another number that's climbing though, is how many people have received a COVID-19 vaccination in Waterloo Region. That number reached 3,729 as of Tuesday evening.

In Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, the first shots will be given Wednesday morning after public health received its first shipment from Pfizer early Tuesday.

“I know we need lots of vaccine, way more than this one tray, but this one tray represents hope and it represents hope for those in our community who are in vulnerable positions to keep them safe,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

As a result of that shipment, there are 975 doses in the freezer, with more doses expected to arrive in coming days.

There is hope that some of the first vaccines in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph can go to workers from Shelburne Long Term Care Home which went through an outbreak during the first wave.