Inquest begins for inmate found unresponsive at Regina Correctional Centre

A public inquest into the death of Kalin Dean Holonics, an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre, began on Monday in Regina.

The 25-year-old from Estevan, Sask. was found unresponsive in his cell on July 9, 2020.

A total of six jurors have been selected to hear the case that is being held from Dec. 5 to 9 at the Holiday Inn and Suites.

Three correctional officers and two nurses testified on Monday.

All were working or responded to the call of Holonics being unresponsive.

Among the officers who testified was Elijah Watchman, who also acted as Holonics’ case manager.

Watchman testified he began his shift at 7:30 a.m. on unit 4C/D with a standing count where inmates stand outside their cells for a headcount.

Holonics never came out of his cell.

Watchman said he entered Holonics cell and found him to be unresponsive with a bloody nose and a cut above his forehead.

Watchman called a code blue, which means a person has stopped breathing.

Nurses attended the scene and started life saving measures until EMS arrived and called the time of death.

According to The Coroners Act, 1999, an inquest occurs whenever an inmate died in a prison unless the coroner is satisfied that the persons death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

Watchman, along with the other officers who testified, said that drugs are a problem within the community and often leak into the facility.

Those who testified explained that added security measures could assist in the situation.

Some measures that were suggested was a full time drug dog, and additional CPR and naloxone training for staff.

An inquest allows authorities to look at a situation more in-depth and establish where, when, and who died, and the medical reason for death.

From the inquest, the jury can decide if any recommendations can be made to prevent similar deaths from occurring.

The inquest is scheduled to continue until Dec. 9.