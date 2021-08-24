Inquest begins into death of man found in burnt-out car on Sask. First Nation
The inquest into the death of a 20-year-old man whose remains were found in a burnt-out car on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation began on Monday.
RCMP found Brennan Ahenakew-Johnstone’s body in May of 2018.
Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is located about 70 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.
RCMP reported that officers responded to a report of a burnt-out vehicle on May 10, but didn’t search it until Ahenakew-Johnstone was reported missing.
Investigators said they didn’t suspect foul play in his death.
Coroner Blaine Beaven is presiding the inquest, scheduled to take place at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert until Friday.
An inquest is meant to establish the facts surrounding someone’s death – such as how and where they died – in order to prevent similar deaths in the future. Witnesses are called to present evidence to the coroner and jury, who may make recommendations to the appropriate agencies.
The chief coroner can hold an inquest into the death of any person.
