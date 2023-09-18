Inquest begins into police shooting death of Exeter, Ont. man

A mandatory inquest into the police involved shooting death of Wade Vander Wal began on Monday.

Eleven witnesses are expected to be called before the virtual inquest being held out of London, over the next week-and-a-half.

The inquest heard the 9-1-1 calls and timeline of events that led to Vander Wal’s tragic death on Dec. 3, 2019 at approximately 6 p.m., outside the home he shared with his mother in Exeter.

The inquest also heard from Vander Wal’s mother and sister, who said they are hopeful another family doesn’t have to go through what they have had to following their loved one’s death.

The inquest heard that a neighbour called 9-1-1 after noticing a fire on Vander Wal’s stove. He was agitated, and refused to leave the home, even after fire crews arrived.

Shortly thereafter, an OPP officer arrived and used a battering ram to get inside the home.

Vander Wal was holding an axe, and started moving towards the officers, who used a Taser to try and subdue him. It allegedly had no effect on Vander Wal, who continued moving towards the officers, who then opened fire on the 44-year-old man.

Vander Wal was shot 11 times, and died in hospital that night.

Vander Wal suffered from bipolar disorder, and had suffered two strokes that limited his ability to speak. His uncle had recently died, which his family believes contributed to his mental health crisis that night.

The Special Investigations Unit cleared the OPP officers involved in the shooting death in 2020.

The mandatory inquest will try to examine the circumstances of Vander Wal’s death to see if anything could have been done differently to prevent a similar outcome in the future.

Testimony continues on Tuesday and will likely last through the early part of next week.