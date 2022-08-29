Inquest begins into Sudbury miner's 2015 death at Glencore

Almost seven years after the tragic incident, a coroner’s inquest began Monday into the death of Richard Pigeau at a Glencore mine in Sudbury.

Five jurors will decide whether any changes need to be made following the incident, which took place Oct. 20, 2015, at the Nickel Rim South Mine in Sudbury.

The packed gallery heard that Richard Pigeau worked for the company for more than 20 years. On that day, Pigeau was driving a scoop tram down a ramp near the 1,400-foot level.

The court heard the machine hit a wall and slid into a safety bay when the scoop got caught. At one point, the door of the machine opened and Pigeau was ejected and fell under the back wheel.

Inquest counsel Jeffrey Martin said there were no witnesses and that Pigeau was not found until 20 minutes later.

Pigeau’s daughters, Julie and Natalie, spoke about their father, describing him as timid and shy -- never wanting to stand out in a crowd -- and that he was a hard worker.

They hope to find out the cause of their father's death.

The jury also heard from Filomena Savoia, a health and safety expert, who provided context about the roles and responsibilities of workers, employers and supervisors.

Savoia shared stats surrounding mining fatalities in Ontario from 2010-2021. The No. 1 cause of death was people being struck by something, with 14 deaths in the 10-year span.

In 2017, Glencore pleaded guilty to not providing sufficient information, instruction and supervision to the victim and was fined $200,000 for Pigeau’s death.

The inquest is expected to last until at least Thursday, with 14 witnesses scheduled.