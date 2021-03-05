Manitoba’s chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson, a 16-year-old who was shot and killed by a Winnipeg police officer last year.

The incident took place on April 8, 2020, following an alleged theft at a Liquor Mart in Sage Creek.

According to a news release from the Manitoba government, officers began to follow a stolen vehicle with multiple suspects inside.

The province said that the vehicle rammed into the police cruiser, which resulted in a high-speed chase.

Several police vehicles then stopped the suspects’ vehicle at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue, where an officer fired his gun twice at the driver, who was later identified as Hudson.

Hudson was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

The medical examiner’s office was notified this incident and authorized an autopsy, which found the cause of death was a gunshot to the torso.

The medical examiner called the inquest in accordance with The Fatality Inquiries Act in order to fulfill the requirements for an inquest, determine the circumstances around Hudson’s death, and determine what, if anything, can be done to stop similar deaths from taking place in the future.

The government said the chief judge of the provincial court of Manitoba will determine the date, time and location of the inquest. This information will be released at a later time.

In January 2021, CTV News Winnipeg reported that Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, determined the officer involved would not face any charges.

