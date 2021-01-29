Manitoba’s chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of a Manitoba man hit by a conductive energy weapon during the course of his arrest by Winnipeg Police.

Viengxay Chommany, a 42-year-old Winnipegger, died after a confrontation with police who were responding to a domestic disturbance call on Aug. 2, 2019.

When police arrived to an address in the 800 block of Consol Avenue, they saw a domestic disturbance in progress. Officers forced their way inside the home and Chommany fled.

Officers chased him down Consol Avenue where a conductive energy weapon was deployed. Chommany struggled with officers and was then restrained. He became unresponsive, and was transported to St. Boniface Hospital where he was pronounced dead two days later.

An autopsy was performed and the cause of death was determined to be complications of anoxic brain injury, probable arrhythmia, excited delirium, and physiologic stress of physical struggle and restraint. The manner of death was undetermined.

The inquest was called in accordance to the Fatalities Inquiries Act when the chief medical examiner has reasonable grounds to believe that the deceased person died as a result of the use of force by a peace officer who was acting in the course of duty.

It is also used to determine the circumstances surrounding Chommany’s death and to determine what, if anything, can be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.