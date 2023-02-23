Inquest called into death of man shot by Winnipeg officer

Manitoba’s chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of a man who was fatally shot by a Winnipeg police officer last year.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the incident took place on June 17, 2022, when an officer was attacked with a large knife while conducting a routine traffic stop. The attacker was not involved in the traffic stop.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the officer, in order to defend himself, took out his gun and shot at the man who has been identified as 33-year-old William Weiss.

Weiss was taken to the Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Medical Examiner was notified about the incident and authorized an autopsy. The medical examiner determined that the immediate cause of death was a gunshot wound in the neck, and the manner of death was homicide.

Following an investigation into the shooting, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba previously announced the Winnipeg police officer will not be charged. In his report, Zane Tessler, the civilian director of the IIU, said while the incident is tragic the use of lethal force was 'authorized and justified.'

The inquest was called in accordance with The Fatalities Inquiries Act to determine the circumstances around Weiss’ death and if anything could be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The chief judge of the Provincial Court of Manitoba will release information on the date, time and location of the inquest at a later time.