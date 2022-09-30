Inquest called into death of Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service announced a public inquest into the death of 27-year-old inmate Curtis McKenzie.
McKenzie was found unresponsive at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert on Feb. 26, 2020.
He was transported to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, where he was pronounced dead on March 9.
The Lac La Ronge man had been serving a sentence of two years and a day for breach of recognizance and break and enter. He was two months away from his release date.
McKenzie had been serving his sentence since May, 2018.
The inquest will be held between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4, 2022 at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert.
The purpose of an inquest is to establish details around the death, including when, where and how the person died.
The Saskatchewan Coroners Act states that inquests must be held into the death of those who die while an inmate in jail or correction facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the death was due to natural causes and could not have been prevented.
Coroner Tim Hawryluk will preside at the inquest.
