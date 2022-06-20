Inquest hears about how bystanders can respond to intimate partner violence

An inquest examining the deaths of three women killed by their former partner is hearing from an educator about how bystanders can respond to intimate partner violence.

Carol Culleton, 66, Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, and Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, were killed on their properties in the Renfrew County area by Basil Borutski, a man who had a known history of violence against women.

The three women were murdered within an hour of each other on Sept. 22, 2015.

The inquest is exploring the circumstances of their deaths and considering ways to protect victims of intimate partner violence, particularly in rural communities.

Julie Lalonde, a women's rights advocate and public educator who has lived experience of being stalked by a former partner, is telling the inquest that there is a lack of bystander intervention training for Canadians.

Lalonde says there needs to be "robust" funding to train Canadians on how to detect intimate partner violence and stalking so that they can adequately intervene.

