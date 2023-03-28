Inquest into death of inmate at N.B. jail scheduled for May
An inquest into the death of an inmate at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre in Saint John, N.B., has been scheduled for May.
Skyler Brent Sappier-Soloman, 28, was admitted to the Saint John Regional Hospital on Jan. 29, 2022. He died two days later.
No cause of death has been released.
A release from the province at the time of his death stated that neither foul play nor suicide were suspected. However, his family said he died from COVID-19.
An inquest was then ordered by New Brunswick's coroner.
The province says the presiding coroner and a jury will publicly hear evidence from subpoenaed witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Sappier-Soloman's death.
The jury will also have an opportunity to make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances.
The inquest has been scheduled for May 16 to May 19 at the Saint John Law Courts.
An inquest is a formal proceeding that allows for public presentation of all evidence relating to a death.
