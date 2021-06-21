Inquest into death of man who died after police shooting set to begin in Saskatoon

An inquest into the death of a 27-year-old Saskatoon man who died following a police shooting is set to begin Monday in Saskatoon.

Steven Rigby died on Dec 22, 2018 after a confrontation with police.

The inquest into his death was tentatively planned for 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with CTV News last year, Rigby's mother said she believes his death could have been avoided.

“I do believe that Steven could’ve been saved if he would’ve received the proper help,” Carey Rigby-Wilcox said.

According to a medical report which Rigby-Wilcox shared with CTV News, the 27-year-old was believed to be at acute risk of suicide and had made comments expressing suicidal intent, including provoking police to shoot him.

The document was dated Dec 19, 2018 ⁠— three days before Rigby's death.

Following jury selection, the inquest is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the Saskatoon Inn Hotel & Conference Centre.

The primary focus of an inquest is to better understand the circumstances surrounding a person's death and inform the public of its findings.

Inquest juries typically offer recommendations about how similar deaths could potentially be avoided in the future.