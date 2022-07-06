Inquest into death of Ottawa construction worker begins July 25
The Ontario government has announced a date for an inquest into the death of a construction worker who was killed on the job in Ottawa more than six years ago.
Olivier Bruneau, 24, died when he was hit by a chunk of falling ice at the work site at Carling Avenue and Preston Street on March 23, 2016.
Claridge Homes and the construction company Bellai Brothers pleaded guilty in 2019 to failing to ensure the walls of the construction site were free of objects that could fall on workers and were each fined $325,000.
The inquest into Bruneau’s death will begin at 9:30 a.m. July 25 at the Holiday Inn and Suites Kanata. It will last approximately five days and hear from 17 witnesses.
The purpose of the inquest is to examine the circumstances surrounding Bruneau’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.
