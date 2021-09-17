Inquest into death of Samwel Uko postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The Saskatchewan government has announced an inquest into the death of Samwel Uko will be postponed in response to COVID-19 protocols.

The inquest was scheduled to begin on Monday, but the Chief Coroner has postponed the proceedings "until further notice". The postponment comes after the province announced a series of public health measures on Thursday.

The province said the decision was reached in consultation with the inquest coroner, inquest counsel and the parties with standing.

Uko's family has been notified of the decision.

On May 21, 2020, 20-year-old Uko was seen entering Wascana Lake and submerging below the water. His body was later found in the lake.

Uko sought medical attention at the Regina General Hospital for mental health issues twice on the day of his death.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a public apology in July 2020 for its role in Uko's death.