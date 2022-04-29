Inquest into death of Samwel Uko scheduled to begin in May

An inquest into the death of Samwel Uko will take place at the end of May.

The inquest is scheduled to be held from May 30 to June 3, with a possible extension to June 6, at the Ramada Plaza at 1818 Victoria Avenue in Regina. Proceedings will begin at 10 a.m.

Uko, 20, was declared dead after his body was discovered in Wascana Lake on May 21, 2020.

“The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death,” the Ministry of Justice said in a news release.

“The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.”

Uko sought medical attention at the Regina General Hospital for mental health issues twice on the day of his death, according to his family.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued a public apology in July 2020 for its role in his death.

The inquest was originally scheduled to take place in 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.