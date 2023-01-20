Inquest into death of Vancouver police officer who died by suicide to begin Monday

A coroner's inquest into the death of a Vancouver police officer who died by suicide four years ago will begin Monday.

But two key people – David Van Patten and Greg McCullough, both former sergeants with the Vancouver Police Department – won’t be testifying.

Both men had relationships with Nicole Chan when she was constable, according to internal investigations completed after her suicide. McCullough ultimately resigned from the department while Van Patten was dismissed.

The lawsuit accuses Van Patten, who previously worked in human resources and was Chan’s superior, of blackmailing Chan after learning about her extramarital affair with McCullough.

"Sgt. Van Patten threatened to send the evidence to Nicole 's husband and McCullough’s wife, if she did not comply with his demands for sex. Nicole complied as she was fearful of losing her career, her marriage, and her reputation,” reads the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims the department’s chief constable failed to maintain a work environment that was free of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

None of the claims have been proven court.

B.C.’s chief coroner has the power to hold an inquest if she believes "the public has an interest in being informed of the circumstances surrounding the death." The inquest into Chan's death is scheduled to begin Monday at the Burnaby coroners' court.

A jury will hear evidence from witnesses and then will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.