Inquest into death of woman at Southwest Detention Centre set for June

An inquest into the death of a 30-year-old woman who died in hospital following a transfer from the Southwest Detention Centre has been set for this month.

Regional supervising coroner Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke announced Monday that the inquest into the death of Delilah Blair will begin Monday, June 20.

Blair died in the hospital on May 22, 2017, after she had been transferred there from the Southwest Detention Centre.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will look into the circumstances surrounding Blair’s death. It is expected to last nine days and hear from about 17 witnesses.

The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths following the inquest.

Dr. David Eden will be the presiding officers, Kate Forget and Jonathan Lall will be inquest counsel.

The inquest will start Monday, June 20 at the Holiday Inn and Suites Ambassador Bridge.