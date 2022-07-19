Inquest into Ottawa construction worker's death postponed

A coroner's inquest into the death of an Ottawa construction worker who died while working on the Claridge Icon building has been postponed.

Olivier Bruneau, 24, died when he was hit by a chunk of falling ice at the work site at Carling Avenue and Preston Street on March 23, 2016.

The inquest was scheduled to begin on Monday, July 25. However, Ontario’s ministry of the solicitor general said Tuesday it would be postponed.

"Upon discussion with counsel and in the best interests of the inquest, the inquest into the death of Olivier Bruneau, scheduled to begin on July 25, 2022, will be postponed,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement, adding that “further information will follow when it becomes available."

The inquest was scheduled to last about five days and hear from 17 witnesses.

The purpose of the inquest is to examine the circumstances surrounding Bruneau’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.

Claridge Homes and the construction company Bellai Brothers pleaded guilty in 2019 to failing to ensure the walls of the construction site were free of objects that could fall on workers and were each fined $325,000.