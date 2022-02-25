Inquest into Saskatoon inmate's death set for next month

A public inquest into the death of a Saskatoon inmate has been scheduled for next month.

On May 18, 2019, 32-year-old Benjamin Toutsaint was found unresponsive in his cell at the federally-operated Regional Psychiatric Centre.

Lifesaving attempts by medical personnel were unsuccessful and Toutsaint was pronounced dead.

He was serving a sentence of two years and four days for assault.

The inquest is scheduled for March 21-25 at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish facts surrounding a person's death and to potentially make recommendations that may prevent similar deaths in the future.

The Coroners Act requires an inquest in the event of any in-custody death in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service investigates all sudden, unexpected deaths in the province.

Coroner Brent Gough will is expected to preside at the inquest.