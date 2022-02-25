Inquest into Saskatoon inmate's death set for next month
A public inquest into the death of a Saskatoon inmate has been scheduled for next month.
On May 18, 2019, 32-year-old Benjamin Toutsaint was found unresponsive in his cell at the federally-operated Regional Psychiatric Centre.
Lifesaving attempts by medical personnel were unsuccessful and Toutsaint was pronounced dead.
He was serving a sentence of two years and four days for assault.
The inquest is scheduled for March 21-25 at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre.
The purpose of an inquest is to establish facts surrounding a person's death and to potentially make recommendations that may prevent similar deaths in the future.
The Coroners Act requires an inquest in the event of any in-custody death in Saskatchewan.
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service investigates all sudden, unexpected deaths in the province.
Coroner Brent Gough will is expected to preside at the inquest.
