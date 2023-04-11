Inquest into the 2016 death of Grand Valley inmate Terry Baker postponed

The coroner’s inquest into the 2016 death of Terry Baker, an inmate at the Grand Valley Institution (GVI) for Woman in Kitchener, has been postponed.

Baker died in 2016 while serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Orangeville teen Robbie McLennan.

A coroner’s inquest was first announced at the end of 2017.

According to a news release from the province, sent out on April 5, the inquest has been delayed.

No reason was given for the postponement.

BAKER’S DEATH

Baker, 30, died in July 2016, two days after she was found unresponsive in her cell.

When Correctional Service Canada (CSC) was asked in 2016 to address concerns Baker was being kept in segregation, a spokesperson said that “a tremendous amount of work was undertaken… including by mental health professionals and frontline staff, and there have been many interventions with her over the past few months.”

According to Kim Pate, who was the CEO of the Elizabeth Fry Society at the time, Baker was found in a segregation cell with a ligature around her neck.

Inmates who knew Baker also said she had a long history with segregation.

The 30-year-old had spent more than a decade at Grand Valley.

An inquest is mandatory whenever a prisoner dies in custody.

Baker was the second inmate to die at GVI. In 2007, Ashley Smith strangled herself to death inside the prison. Inmates said Baker was also in segregation at the time of Smith’s death.

Inquests examine events around the deaths and jurors may issue recommendations to help prevent similar events from occurring.

ELIZABETH FRY SOCIETY REACTS

Days before her death, the Elizabeth Fry Society had raised concerns about how often Baker was being placed in restraints.

In 2016, Pate said they had been dealing with issues relating to Baker’s treatment while in custody since at least 2009, including self-injuring tendencies.

“She had been on suicide watch and had self-injured many times in the past,” Pate said at the time.

The current executive director, Emilie Coyle, told CTV News the inquest is crucial.

“It's important for the way that us as a society determine how we ensure that we are treating people who are in prison, who are some of the most vulnerable and marginalized people in our society, with the care that they deserve, and the dignity that they deserve,” said Coyle.

REASON FOR POSTPONEMENT

The province shared a copy of the inquest postponement ruling on Tuesday afternoon.

The document stated that it was pushed back because they are still waiting for documents from CSC.

“It was determined that these important documents [were] needed for us to understand the death of Terry Baker,” Coyle said. “Those documents were not produced.”

Coyle said while it is disappointing to see the inquest delayed again – with the first delay being due to COVID-19 – she agrees with the decision to postpone it, so that all the information is available.

“When one of the parties is frustrating the proceedings because they are not producing the documents that were requested and ordered by the coroner, and then we have doubts as to whether a full and fair inquest will be able to happen without those important documents. And so while we are both frustrated with the delay, we’re also frustrated with the lack of disclosure of documents that were deemed by the corner to be important in the inquest,” Coyle said.

CTV News reached out to CSC. A spokesperson said they would not be able to send CTV News a response by our deadline on Tuesday, but said they would send a statement as soon as possible.

CORRECTIONAL SERVICE OF CANADA RESPONDS

The CSC told CTV news it is participating throughout the inquest into the death of Terry Baker.

“Any recommendations made by the coroner will be thoroughly reviewed and given our full consideration,” a spokesperson with the CSC said in a statement.

The CSC said it will continually monitor and evaluate all of their policies and programs, including those in relation to recommendations issued by a jury.

“In order to ensure that issues relating to this incident were addressed in a timely manner, a Board of Investigation (BOI) was convened. All recommendations of the BOI have been supported and three of four have already been implemented. We are in the final stages of implementing the fourth and final recommendation,” said the spokesperson.

The CSC said it takes the death of an offender very seriously and said their thoughts are with the family and friends of Baker.