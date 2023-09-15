Inquest into the death of Derek Teskey
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The provincial government has announced that an inquest will be made into the death of 48-year-old Derek Teskey.
Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, regional supervising coroner for the West Region, made the announcement Friday.
The Windsor-region man was shot by OPP officers on June 14, 2019, and died in hospital.
An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.
The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Teskey’s death.
Details regarding the date and location will be provided at a later date when the information becomes available.
-
Thousands without power as Lee approaches the MaritimesThousands of Maritimers are without electricity Saturday morning as post-tropical storm Lee continues to move toward the region.
-
An Ontario couple sold everything to sail the world – here’s how it’s goingOne year ago, an Ontario couple left their house and sold everything they own to sail the world.
-
Lee declared post-tropical as it approaches southwestern Nova ScotiaLee has been declared a post-tropical storm system though it remains a large, sprawling storm system with widespread impacts for the Maritimes.
-
Four victims in hospital with serious injuries following overnight shooting in downtown TorontoFour people are in hospital following an overnight shooting south of Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
-
Here's how many short-term rental properties in Ottawa have a permitA new report for the Emergency and Protective Services Committee says the city has issued just over 800 short-term permits for properties in Ottawa, while Airbnb registered at least 12 property management firms or individual managers.
-
-
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death at Gregoire Lake south of Fort McMurrayRCMP are looking for dash-cam footage from people who travelled Thursday along a lake south of Fort McMurray as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Christie Pits ParkA stabbing at Christie Pits Park has left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.