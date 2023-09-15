Inquest into the death of Derek Teskey

The provincial government has announced that an inquest will be made into the death of 48-year-old Derek Teskey.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, regional supervising coroner for the West Region, made the announcement Friday.

The Windsor-region man was shot by OPP officers on June 14, 2019, and died in hospital.

An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Teskey’s death.

Details regarding the date and location will be provided at a later date when the information becomes available.