Inquest planned into death of inmate at Saskatoon Provincial Correction Centre
A public inquest is planned for William Whitebear, who was found unresponsive at the Saskatoon Provincial Correction Centre (SPCC) in November 2020.
“SPCC staff and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel responded, and lifesaving attempts were made, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased,” a Government of Saskatchewan news release said.
Whitebear was 28-years-old at the time.
An inquest is held whenever a person dies while an inmate at a jail or correctional facility, the release said. The coroner will be looking to establish when and where the person died, the medical cause and manner of death in order to prevent similar deaths from happening, according to the government release.
The inquest will be held from June 5 to 9 at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre, the release said. The first day begins at 10 a.m., with the presiding coroner, William Davern, deciding the start times of the additional days, according to the government release.
-
Wranglers punch their ticket to third round with 3-2 win over CanucksThe Calgary Wranglers will take on the Coachella Firebirds in the third round of the AHL playoffs after eliminating the Abbotsford Canucks Friday night.
-
'Limited leak' of adipic acid following train derailment in Kingston, Ont.The cleanup continues after six cars on a 12-car CN Rail train derailed and a small rail bridge collapsed on the Cataraqui Industrial Spur near Bath Road in Kingston, Ont.
-
Ottawa unveils proposed new garbage system and stolen car slams into a home: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Lakeshore community survey seeks input on traffic calming measuresThe Municipality of Lakeshore wants to hear from residents on addressing traffic, speed, and safety-related concerns on local roads.
-
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. PatriotUkraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
-
Alberta issues statement congratulating King on coronationThe office of the Alberta premier issued a statement congratulating King Charles III Saturday.
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youthAround the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Saskatoon police ask for public’s helping in solving historic homicideThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing a public call for help solving a 2006 homicide in the city.
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited SaskatchewanKing Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.