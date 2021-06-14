Inquest scheduled for death of man shot in altercation with Saskatoon police

A public inquest into the death of Steven Rigby will be held June 21-25 at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre.

Rigby, 27, died after being shot in an altercation with police on Dec. 22, 2018, in Saskatoon, according to a news release from the province.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death.

The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Tim Hawryluk will preside at the inquest.