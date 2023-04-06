Inquest scheduled into in-custody death of Sask. woman
A public inquest into the death of a woman at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert is scheduled for next month.
Elaine Behm, 50, was found unresponsive in her cell on October 1, 2020. Pine Grove staff called paramedics, but according to a Ministry of Justice news release, they were unable to resuscitate and she was pronounced dead.
The ministry said the death was not related to COVID-19.
Behm was charged with second-degree murder in the August 2020 death of 51-year-old Darren Behm in Lloydminster.
Under provincial legislation, the chief coroner is compelled to hold an inquest into the death of a person while in custody, unless they’re satisfied the death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.
“The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death,” the news release says. “The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.”
Coroner Robert Kennedy will conduct the inquest, which starts the week of May 8 in Prince Albert.
